The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2020 Tejaswi Yadav, Tej P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap booked for murder of ex-RJD leader Shakti Malik

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 6, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
The murder occurred in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday.
Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)
 Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap along with four others were booked on Monday for the murder of former RJD leader Shakti Malik.

The incident occurred in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday. The police investigating the case said that Shakti Malik was at his residence when he was gunned down by three armed men.

 

Others who have been named in the FIR are Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, his wife Sunita Devi, and Manoj Paswan.  Anil Sadhu is son-in-law of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He was earlier with the LJP.

The deceased's wife, Khushboo Devi, in her complaint to the police also pointed at a serious political conspiracy behind the murder of her husband.  

Sources said that Shakti Malik was trying for a ticket from Raniganj seat in neighbouring Araria district. Soon after his murder on Sunday, a video clip surfaced in which the deceased was seen making allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and Anil Sadhu for demanding Rs 50 Lakhs for a ticket to contest on RJD ticket.

 

“A case has been registered and the investigation is underway,” Purnea SP Vishal Sharma said.

Sources from Purnea told this newspaper that the police were also analyzing Shakti Malik’s phone records, his source of income and bank details. They said that during the initial probe police found that he was expelled from the RJD in September after he levelled serious allegations against top RJD leaders.

The probe also revealed that he had political enmity with a local leader Kalo Paswan who was also interested in contesting from Raniganj seat on RJD ticket.

 

Meanwhile, the incident has raised the political temperature in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections. The NDA leaders while demanding an explanation from Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap said, “CBI probe should be ordered to find out the truth behind the incident”.

However, the RJD called the allegations and FIR an attempt to tarnish the image of Tejashwi Yadav in view of the Assembly elections.

“All this is being done in view of the Assembly elections. The allegation against Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap is political motivated and baseless,” RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

 

...
Tags: tej pratap, tejaswi yadav, rashtriya janata dal (rjd), bihar assembly elections 2020
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Tell us about steps taken to protect Hathras case witnesses: Supreme Court to UP govt

Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam arrives for party executive meeting at headquarters in Chennai. — PTI photo

OPS tweet unclear on AIADMK's choice of chief ministerial candidate

The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries. (AFP)

SC seeks response from Centre, others on PIL seeking rescue of Indian workers in Gulf

Three other persons who were with Sanoop at the time of the incident sustained injuries in the attack

Local CPM leader hacked to death in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, decisions on loan moratorium

PTI representational photo

West Bengal CID arrest two for Manish Shukla's murder after BJP goes on rampage

BJP leaders meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter)

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

India plans to vaccinate 25 crore people against COVID by July

The list of frontline health workers will include both government as well as private-sector doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff, ASHA workers and surveillance officers. (AFP representational image)

Odisha’s ruling BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy,65, dies of Covid-19

Pradeep Maharathy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham