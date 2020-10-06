The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2020 SC seeks response fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC seeks response from Centre, others on PIL seeking rescue of Indian workers in Gulf

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
The PIL claimed that women workers in foreign countries are forced to become sex workers while in some cases they are beaten and locked up
The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries. (AFP)
 The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Centre, CBI and 12 states on a PIL seeking directions to set up a mechanism to bring back Indian workers who have lost their passports in Gulf countries and implement policies framed for their welfare.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices  N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the CBI as also Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

 

Advocate Sravan Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that Indian Embassies in many cases are not working proactively and not adopting any effective measure to bring back the workers as it is being done by other countries.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Basanth Reddy Patkuri, president of Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association, who has also sought guidelines to help Indian citizens visiting other countries for employment who are cheated by agents and employer.

The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries.

 

It has also sought legal aid for the 44 Indians facing a death sentence and 8,189 Indian workers lodged in jails of Gulf countries.

"A large number of Indians from the respondent States are going/gone to the Gulf and other countries for doing jobs as labour, drivers, helpers, salespersons, domestic workers etc. Most of the workers are uneducated or under-educated.

"That the illegal agents send the workers on tourist visa promising job in Gulf countries but after reaching foreign countries, they were either sent back or sold to the local agents. Due to that, all the details of Indian workers are not available with the government," the plea said.

 

Due to the adverse circumstances, many Indian citizens are compelled to become slaves and bonded labour and there are many incidents of people sent through agents sold out to locals, the plea said.

The PIL claimed that women workers in foreign countries are forced to become sex workers while in some cases women workers were beaten and locked up in houses.

...
Tags: gulf migrants, indian migrant workers, gulf employees
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Tell us about steps taken to protect Hathras case witnesses: Supreme Court to UP govt

Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam arrives for party executive meeting at headquarters in Chennai. — PTI photo

OPS tweet unclear on AIADMK's choice of chief ministerial candidate

Three other persons who were with Sanoop at the time of the incident sustained injuries in the attack

Local CPM leader hacked to death in Kerala

Indian Amry chief M.M. Naravane and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: Facebook)

India, Myanmar discuss security and stability in border areas



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China can never get better of us in any conflict scenario: IAF chief Bhadauria

IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PTI photo)

Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap booked for murder of ex-RJD leader Shakti Malik

Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, decisions on loan moratorium

PTI representational photo

Madhya Pradesh BJP in soup after minister is caught on video distributing cash

Screengrab of the video.

West Bengal CID arrest two for Manish Shukla's murder after BJP goes on rampage

BJP leaders meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham