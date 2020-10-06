The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Former Union minister Dilip Ray convicted in Jharkhand coal allocation scam

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former MoS (coal) in Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences.
Former Union Minister Dilip Ray.
New Delhi: Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Tuesday convicted by a special court here in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences.

 

The court also convicted two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML). 

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14. 

The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.

Tags: dilip ray, jharkhand coal scam, union ministry of coal


