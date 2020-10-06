The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2020 China can never get ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China can never get better of us in any conflict scenario: IAF chief Bhadauria

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 6, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
We have the ability to deal with two-fromt war along the northern and western borders, says IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PTI photo)
 IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PTI photo)

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday there is no question that in any conflict scenario China can get the better of "us” and asserted that Indian Air Force is prepared to even deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders.

He said that integration of Rafales along with upgraded operational capabilities of current fighter jets “gives us the ability to shoot first and strike deep and hard, even in contested airspace.”

 

“If you are asking me whether we came close to striking? No. Were we prepared? Yes,” he said on India-China stand-off during his annual Air Force Day press conference.

However, he added that there is no question of underestimating the adversary which has invested heavily in its defence in the last few years.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the Air Force is deployed at all relevant operational locations.
"We are deployed at all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly and firmly to handle any contingency," he said.

 

“Let me share with you with confidence that operationally we are amongst the best,” said Air Force chief.

He said that Indian Air Force immediate offensive deployment of combat ready units in response to the stand-off along the LAC is indicative of “our operational state  today.” “Our airlift capability was also brought into focus as we supported the Indian Army in rapid mobilisation of troops and equipment to operational areas at a pace which our adversary didn’t expect,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said that the Air Force has operationalised the recently acquired Rafale, Chinook, and  Apache aircraft and integrated them into its current concept of operations in  record time.

 

Asked about the scenario over the next three months in eastern Ladakh, the Air Chief said it depends on how the talks progress. "We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected. Current progress is slow, what we see is an increase in the effort to dig-in for winter, in terms of forces on the ground, in terms of deployment of air assets in airfields close by. Defence forces see the ground reality. Our further action will depend on ground realities," he added.

He said that  IAF is transforming at a rapid pace and over the
years it  has grown  from being a
tactical force to a strategic one with trans-oceanic reach.

 

“In the next three years we will see the Rafale and LCA MK1  squadrons operating with full strength, along with additional Su-30 and Mig 29  aircraft, that are being ordered in addition to the current fleets. The mid-life operational upgrade of Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar fleet would add to our  capability in this period, thereby further enhancing not only their operational  capability but overall operational potential,” said Air chief. He said that Air Force also plans to digitise its older Air Defence  systems and seamlessly integrate them along with the latest acquisitions.

 

...
Tags: indian air force (iaf), india-china standoff, rks bhadauria, air marshal rks bhadauria
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Tell us about steps taken to protect Hathras case witnesses: Supreme Court to UP govt

Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam arrives for party executive meeting at headquarters in Chennai. — PTI photo

OPS tweet unclear on AIADMK's choice of chief ministerial candidate

The plea has also sought directions to bring bodies of Indian citizens from Gulf countries and bring Indian workers who are doing forced labour or have lost their passports in Gulf countries. (AFP)

SC seeks response from Centre, others on PIL seeking rescue of Indian workers in Gulf

Three other persons who were with Sanoop at the time of the incident sustained injuries in the attack

Local CPM leader hacked to death in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap booked for murder of ex-RJD leader Shakti Malik

Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, decisions on loan moratorium

PTI representational photo

Madhya Pradesh BJP in soup after minister is caught on video distributing cash

Screengrab of the video.

West Bengal CID arrest two for Manish Shukla's murder after BJP goes on rampage

BJP leaders meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter)

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham