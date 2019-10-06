UP teacher suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

In the video, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi in front of primary students inside the classroom. (Photo: ANI)

Sitapur: A teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur was suspended on Saturday after a purported video of him smoking inside the classroom was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi in front of primary students inside the classroom.

"Video of a teacher smoking inside the classroom had gone viral on social media. I had sent the division education officer to the school to confirm the identity of the teacher. After his face matched with the person in the video, I suspended him," District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar told ANI on Saturday.

Kumar said that teachers shouldn't smoke at all and that too inside the classrooms. "Teachers have a huge impact on students. They shouldn't smoke at all," he added.