Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhis for Bangladesh's 50th I-Day celebration

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and members of the Gandhi family including Rahul and Priyanka to take part in the 50th Independence Day celebrations.

A Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi had met Hasina earlier today. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma were also a part of the delegation.

"Sheikh Hasina has invited Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Bangladesh, which was also accepted by Gandhi," Sharma told ANI here.

During the meeting, Sonia and Manmohan praised the work done by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister in the field of the economy, which has led to it being added in the list of developing countries, according to Sharma.

However, there were no discussions over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

"There was no discussion about NRC. It is an internal matter and neither we talked nor did they talk about it," said Sharma.

Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina also conducted a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

