NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah are under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Saturday met party President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

The security has been beefed around the venue. The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday.

After the Central government decided to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including the father-son duo and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.

 

Tags: farooq abdullah, omar abdullah, national conference, mehebooba mufti, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


