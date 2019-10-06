NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Saturday met party President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah are under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The security has been beefed around the venue. The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday.

After the Central government decided to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including the father-son duo and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.