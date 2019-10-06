Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2019 'Nabbed JeM ter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Nabbed JeM terrorist was trying to kill a cop': IG Baramulla

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
IG Kashmir also informed that in the past few months the forces had neutralized one of Salha's accomplices and arrested another.
Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, 'We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him.' (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, 'We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him.' (Photo: ANI)

Baramulla: The terrorist who was apprehended earlier today is a local resident and had joined the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) a month back, said IG Baramulla.

"Acting on the specific information we were able to nab Mohsin Manzoor Salha, a local who had joined a terrorist outfit recently. His missing report was filed on August 23 and he had joined the outfit on August 31," Inspector General of Police Mohammad Suleman Choudhary said on Sunday while addressing a press conference here.

 

"Prima facie it makes us think that he was planning to kill a cop," Choudhary added.

Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, "We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him."

One pistol with a magazine full of live rounds was recovered from Salha's possession, according to the police.

IG Kashmir also informed that in the past few months the forces had neutralized one of Salha's accomplices and arrested another.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jaish-e-mohammad, baramulla, mohsin manzoor salha, suleman choudhary
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)

Aarey protests: SC to hear plea filed by law students over axing of trees

Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years. (Photo: ANI)

PMC bank case: Former chairman Waryam Singh sent to police custody till Oct 9

A local court on Saturday sent 29 people to judicial custody for five days while police detained 55 others in connection with protests against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Colony area. (Photo: ANI)

Following court's order: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on cutting of trees in Aarey

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma were also a part of the delegation. (Photo: ANI)

Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhis for Bangladesh's 50th I-Day celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure, wins USD 7,50,000

His lawyer, Cindy Mills, tries at least one such case in court every year. In 2010, one of her clients was awarded USD 5.9 million in a similar situation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'File case against wind': AIADMK leader on 23-year-old Chennai techie's death

Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jayagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding. (Photo: File)

2 coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker Express derails, no casualties

No casualties have been reported in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

UP teacher suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

In the video, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi in front of primary students inside the classroom. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind to embark on a 3-day visit to Karnataka on Oct 10

The President will also pay a visit to the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana (S-VYASA) University at Jigani in Bengaluru Urban district before leaving for Ahmedabad. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham