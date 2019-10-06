'File case against wind': AIADMK leader on 23-year-old Chennai techie's death

Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jayagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding. (Photo: File)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C Ponnaiyan on Saturday said that a case should be registered against the wind and not C Jayagopal who delegated the banner to be placed which caused a 23-year-old techie's death.

The banner was placed on AIADMK leader Jayagopal's instructions for his son's wedding.

Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jayagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding, News18 reported.

He further asserted that it was the wind that caused the banner to fall and if at all a case had to be registered, it should be against the wind.

Subashri, the Chennai techie met with a fatal accident when she was run over a tempo after a banner fell on her.

AIADMK received heavy criticism for their banner culture which proved fatal.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.