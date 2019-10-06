Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2019 Abhinandan Vartaman' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Abhinandan Vartaman's 51 squardon to get citation award for Balakot

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 11:49 am IST
The award is slated to be received by commanding officer Group Captain Satish Pawar on Oct 8.
During Pakistan's counter-attack on India in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter into PoK. (Photo:File | ANI)
 During Pakistan's counter-attack on India in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter into PoK. (Photo:File | ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman' 51 Squadron will be awarded unit citation by Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down their F-16 fighter aircraft on Feb 27, earlier this year.

The award is slated to be received by commanding officer Group Captain Satish Pawar on October 8.

 

During Pakistan's counter-attack on India in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Abhinandan was grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which was shot down in the aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.

Abhinandan was released by the Pakistan government after pressure was exerted by India and the international community. He was also conferred with the third-highest wartime gallantry award, Vir Chakra on the 73rd Independence Day.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal's 601 Signal unit will also be awarded for their role in Balakot aerial strikes and foiling the aerial attack by Pakistan in February.

The number nine squadron, whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot aerial strikes on February 26 during 'Operation Bandar', will also be awarded.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian air force, abhinandan varthaman, mig-21 bison fighter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)

Aarey protests: SC to hear plea filed by law students over axing of trees

Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years. (Photo: ANI)

PMC bank case: Former chairman Waryam Singh sent to police custody till Oct 9

A local court on Saturday sent 29 people to judicial custody for five days while police detained 55 others in connection with protests against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Colony area. (Photo: ANI)

Following court's order: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on cutting of trees in Aarey

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma were also a part of the delegation. (Photo: ANI)

Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhis for Bangladesh's 50th I-Day celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure, wins USD 7,50,000

His lawyer, Cindy Mills, tries at least one such case in court every year. In 2010, one of her clients was awarded USD 5.9 million in a similar situation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aarey protests: SC to hear plea filed by law students over axing of trees

A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)

PMC bank case: Former chairman Waryam Singh sent to police custody till Oct 9

Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years. (Photo: ANI)

Following court's order: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on cutting of trees in Aarey

A local court on Saturday sent 29 people to judicial custody for five days while police detained 55 others in connection with protests against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Colony area. (Photo: ANI)

Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhis for Bangladesh's 50th I-Day celebration

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma were also a part of the delegation. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: 2 trainee pilots killed after aircraft crashes in Vikarabad

The incident took place in Bantvaram Mandal of Vikarabad district. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham