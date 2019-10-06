Nation Current Affairs 06 Oct 2019 Aarey protests: SC t ...
Aarey protests: SC to hear plea filed by law students over axing of trees

ANI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 8:59 pm IST
A Special bench will sit on October 7 to hear the matter after a letter was sent to Chief Justice of India by students.
A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)
 A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police.

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Aarey tree felling case on Sunday. A Special bench will sit on October 7 to hear the matter after a letter was sent to Chief Justice of India by students to intervene in the matter.

A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier on Sunday, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police.

 

 

