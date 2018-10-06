search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rythu Bandhu amount directly in accounts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 6, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 12:48 am IST
The EC said no new beneficiaries should be added to the list, and no publicity should be made with regard to the scheme.
Election Commission of India
 Election Commission of India

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Friday directed the state government not to distribute Rythu Bandhu cheques to farmers in public programmes but credit the amount directly into their bank accounts.

With the model code of conduct in place, the EC said it had no objection to the Rythu Bandhu scheme being implemented, since it was an old one that was launched in May during the Kharif season this year.

 

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had written to the EC last week seeking clarification on distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques after Opposition parties complained that distribution of Rs 4,000 per acre in October ahead of the Assembly polls will influence voters in favour of the ruling TRS.

The TS government had decided to launch distribution of cheques on October 5. On a similar complaint, the EC had stopped the distribution of Bathukamma saris.

With no response from the EC, the government formally launched the distribution of cheques in three villages on Friday and decided to implement it full scale from Monday. This will now be cancelled.

EC happy with preparations for polls in TS
The Election Commisson on Friday directed the TS government not to distribute Rythu Bandhu cheques to farmers in public programmes but credit the amount directly into their bank accounts.

The EC also laid down certain conditions on the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The poll panel said no public function should be organised for distribution of kits or items in kind and that no political functionary will be involved in the process of distribution.

As far as possible, direct electronic transfer of the cash component should be made through the account of the beneficiary and there should be no distribution of cheques, in this regard, the Election Commission said. 

The EC on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Assembly polls in the state with Mr Rajat Kumar in Delhi on Friday.

Mr Rajat Kumar submitted a report to Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat on the preparedness of the state administration for holding polls in November.
Official sources said the EC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made with respect to procurment of EVMs and VVPATs. It offered to send a team to the state shortly to assess the ground level situation on its own.

Sources said the team is likely to visit the state for two days starting October 10 to assess the situation. Mr Rawat is expected to visit the state after the EC team submits its report.

Tags: rajat kumar, election commission, rythu bandhu, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe; video goes viral

The video was shot at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @OfficialJoelF)
 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We will combat terrorism, drug trafficking, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Durgam cheruvu gets cycle facility

Around 30 bicycles are now made available for enthusiasts to cycle through the two-kilometre track. (Representional Image)

Common commuter cards to get banks push

Telangana government

Telangana government issued on pension procedure

Telangana government

Andhra Pradesh to withdraw security cover to I-T sleuths

N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham