Retired Andhra Pradesh judge, wife commit suicide by jumping in front of train

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Resident of Tirupati, former judicial official P Sudhakar, was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta.
After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping in front of another train at the same spot, police said. (Photo: File | PTI)
Tirupati: A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of running trains on Thursday, police said.

A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar, 65, was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.

 

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping in front of another train at the same spot, police said.

Tags: andhra pradesh judge, suicide, p sudhakar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati




