Recent I-T Raids aimed at us, say Telugu Desam leaders

Vijayawada: Raids by Income-Tax (I-T) sleuths on Telugu Desam leaders and some private companies across the state on Friday created a political flutter.

I-T officers also raided the offices of VS Logistics which repairs rail coaches and has offices in Guntur and Vijayawada.

Southern Developers, which has cashed in on the real estate boom in the new capital region, is said to be the benami firm of a key minister in Chief Minister Naidu’s cabinet.

TD circles are of the opinion that instead of targeting the party leaders directly, the I-T department is raiding the persons and firms indirectly linked to them so that eventually they can be booked.

In Visakhapatnam, I-T officials conducted raids on the offices of real-estate business firms NSR Housing Private Limited and Subhagruha, whose high profile owners are allegedly supporters of the TD government.

Two teams of the I-T department inspected the records in the administrative offices of the real-estate firms and seized some documents. Sources said that the real-estate firms raided have a connection with the ruling party and have been avoiding tax by indulging in irregularities.