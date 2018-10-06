search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'A lie is a lie': Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment claims

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for 'Horn Ok Pleassss' 10 years ago.
Nana Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film 'Housefull 4' in Jodhpur, landed in Mumbai Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Nana Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film 'Housefull 4' in Jodhpur, landed in Mumbai Saturday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nana Patekar on Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

In a recent TV interview, Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

 

Nana Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed in Mumbai Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago...a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai)," Patekar told reporters at Mumbai airport.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport.

At the Jodhpur airport, when reporters asked Nana Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Nana Patekar said, "It will happen".

The 67-year-old actor is likely to hold a press conference on October 8.

Nana Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta.

 

 

Tags: nana patekar, tanushree dutta
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aishwarya owns the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Doha with flying kisses for Aaradhya

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha.
 

Hormone in plants reverses brain damage caused by fatty diet

Results suggest rodents that consume a fatty diet have reduced expression of an insulin receptor in a region of the brain known as the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Mahagathbandhan’ way to get criminal cases closed: Jaitley on grand alliance

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Modi-government is responsible for mounting bad loans in the banking sector, Jaitley said, 'I think some people need to grow up and understand these issues. Debate on these issues has to be a grown-up debate.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress practicing vote bank politics, dividing people to attain power: PM Modi

'They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun from Kerala. (Photo: File | ANI)

Telangana, Rajasthan assembly polls on Dec 7, results on Dec 11: EC

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases -- on November 12 and November 20, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI).

J&K: 15 killed, 10 critical as congested minibus falls into deep gorge

 It took time for the rescuers to reach the spot due to the steep slope, police said, adding the rescue operation were still on when last reports were received. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham