search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Military intel seeks details of Rohingyas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 6, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 1:32 am IST
An estimated 3,500-4000 Rohingyas reside across city.
The Army is concerned over the Rohingas residing around Defence laboratories.
 The Army is concerned over the Rohingas residing around Defence laboratories.

Hyderabad: Military counter intelligence that monitors infiltration at the borders has written to the TS police for details about the Rohingya refugees living in Hyderabad. 

An estimated 3,500-4000 Rohingya — forced by Myanmar’s military junta to fled their country — reside across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate limits. 

 

The present Indian government is hostile towards them and has even refused to accept any more refugees, considering them some kind of danger to the nation.

The enquiry my military intelligence is considered as a ‘usual process,’ said a source. The Army is concerned over the Rohingas residing around the Defence laboratories especially at Kanchanbagh near Hafeezbabnagar. 

The Army had asked the state police to enhance security and surveillance around the labs by installing cameras. Sensitive zones of the military are also located in Secunderabad Cantonment, but the presence of Rohingyas is less in the northern zone of the city.

There is a concentration of Rohingyas in  Hafeezbabanagar, Balapur, Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Pahadi Shareef and areas bordering the commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda. 

In July this year three Rohingya Muslims, including a woman, were arrested at Balapur for obtaining Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, PAN cards and Indian passports by allegedly submitting fake documents.

Tags: infiltration, rohingya, secunderabad cantonment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe; video goes viral

The video was shot at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @OfficialJoelF)
 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We will combat terrorism, drug trafficking, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Durgam cheruvu gets cycle facility

Around 30 bicycles are now made available for enthusiasts to cycle through the two-kilometre track. (Representional Image)

Common commuter cards to get banks push

Telangana government

Telangana: 100 pubs, restaurants face seizure

Till date, the GHMC has received about 550 applications from commercial establishment and the staff is verifying whether they have the prescribed fire safety measures.

Telangana government issued on pension procedure

Telangana government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham