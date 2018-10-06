Military intel seeks details of Rohingyas

The Army is concerned over the Rohingas residing around Defence laboratories.

Hyderabad: Military counter intelligence that monitors infiltration at the borders has written to the TS police for details about the Rohingya refugees living in Hyderabad.

An estimated 3,500-4000 Rohingya — forced by Myanmar’s military junta to fled their country — reside across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate limits.

The present Indian government is hostile towards them and has even refused to accept any more refugees, considering them some kind of danger to the nation.

The enquiry my military intelligence is considered as a ‘usual process,’ said a source. The Army is concerned over the Rohingas residing around the Defence laboratories especially at Kanchanbagh near Hafeezbabnagar.

The Army had asked the state police to enhance security and surveillance around the labs by installing cameras. Sensitive zones of the military are also located in Secunderabad Cantonment, but the presence of Rohingyas is less in the northern zone of the city.

There is a concentration of Rohingyas in Hafeezbabanagar, Balapur, Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Pahadi Shareef and areas bordering the commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

In July this year three Rohingya Muslims, including a woman, were arrested at Balapur for obtaining Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, PAN cards and Indian passports by allegedly submitting fake documents.