Watch: Langur on steering wheel of moving KSRTC bus, commuters shocked

For a moment, the driver even allowed the langur to take control of the steering wheel, while he changed gears. (Screengrab | ANI)

Davanagere: Commuters of Karnataka state bus were left stunned after a driver of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) allowed a langur (baboon) to take control on the steering wheel of the bus as he drove on.

The video, shot by a passenger on the moving bus, shows the driver from KSRTC's Davanagere division patting the langur's back several times as he perched on the steering wheel. For a moment, the driver even allowed the langur to take control of the steering wheel, while he changed gears.

Soon the 73-second video became viral. The driver had been suspended for putting the lives of the passengers at risk.

The incident took place on October 1.