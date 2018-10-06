search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Langur on steering wheel of moving KSRTC bus, commuters shocked

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 6, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
The driver had been suspended for putting the lives of the passengers at risk.
For a moment, the driver even allowed the langur to take control of the steering wheel, while he changed gears. (Screengrab | ANI)
 For a moment, the driver even allowed the langur to take control of the steering wheel, while he changed gears. (Screengrab | ANI)

Davanagere: Commuters of Karnataka state bus were left stunned after a driver of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) allowed a langur (baboon) to take control on the steering wheel of the bus as he drove on.

The video, shot by a passenger on the moving bus, shows the driver from KSRTC's Davanagere division patting the langur's back several times as he perched on the steering wheel. For a moment, the driver even allowed the langur to take control of the steering wheel, while he changed gears.

 

Soon the 73-second video became viral. The driver had been suspended for putting the lives of the passengers at risk.

The incident took place on October 1.

 

 

Tags: davanagere, karnataka, karnataka state road transport corporation
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s what your brain learns during sleep

During sleep, the brain even reactivates memory traces that it can no longer remember later on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Kuldeep's 5-for guides India to dominant win vs Windies

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Windies' Shai Hope. (Photo: PTI)
 

Education can help improve decision-making ability, says study

Study found that those who took part in the education intervention had higher scores of economic rationality.
 

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poll panel delays date announcement, Cong sees link to PM Modi Ajmer rally

The Congress alleged the decision to delay the announcement might have a link to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan at 1 pm, where BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide, yatra ahead of the polls, will conclude. (Photo: File | ANI)

IRCTC scam: Bail granted to Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav

The court also directed Lalu Yadav to be produced through video conference on November 19 in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File)

Retired Andhra Pradesh judge, wife commit suicide by jumping in front of train

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping in front of another train at the same spot, police said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Election Commission set to announce poll dates for 4 states today

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase. (Photo: File)

Terror group Babbar Khalsa among separatist outfits that pose risk: US

In recent months, the Indian government is believed to have raised with the Trump administration the issue of separatist Sikhs using United States as a platform to gain global traction. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham