search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Kuldeep's 5-for guides India to dominant win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

IRCTC scam: Bail granted to Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
They were also granted interim bail till November 19 in a money laundering case filed by ED.
The court also directed Lalu Yadav to be produced through video conference on November 19 in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File)
 The court also directed Lalu Yadav to be produced through video conference on November 19 in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Saturday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav and others in an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also granted interim bail till November 19 to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged scam. 

 

The court also directed Lalu Yadav to be produced through video conference on November 19 in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. 

The court granted bail to Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav in the CBI case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of a like amount. 

However, the regular bail was not granted to the accused in the ED case after the agency sought time to file a reply to the bail applications. The court had earlier granted interim bail to the accused, except Lalu Yadav, on August 31 till today in the case filed by the CBI after the agency had sought time to file a reply today. 

Earlier, the court had summoned and asked Lalu's family and all others involved to appear before it. The case is related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad did not appear before the court on Friday as he is imprisoned in a Jharkhand jail on another charge. 

The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the charge sheet in the case, had said there was enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others. 

Earlier, the CBI had informed the court that sanction has been procured from authorities concerned to prosecute Additional Member of Railway Board B K Agarwal, who was then the group general manager of the IRCTC. 

Besides Lalu Prasad, and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta and Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC P K Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet. 

The other names in the charge sheet include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel. 

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused companies in the charge sheet.

 The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the case. 

The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420) under IPC and corruption, the central probe agency had said. The ED had filed a case based on the CBI FIR. 

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rjd, irctc scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s what your brain learns during sleep

During sleep, the brain even reactivates memory traces that it can no longer remember later on. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Kuldeep's 5-for guides India to dominant win

India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Education can help improve decision-making ability, says study

Study found that those who took part in the education intervention had higher scores of economic rationality.
 

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.
 

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

The long-documented problem with online bullying is that it is relentless.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poll panel delays date announcement, Cong sees link to PM Modi Ajmer rally

The Congress alleged the decision to delay the announcement might have a link to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan at 1 pm, where BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide, yatra ahead of the polls, will conclude. (Photo: File | ANI)

Retired Andhra Pradesh judge, wife commit suicide by jumping in front of train

After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi, 56, also killed herself by jumping in front of another train at the same spot, police said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Election Commission set to announce poll dates for 4 states today

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase. (Photo: File)

Terror group Babbar Khalsa among separatist outfits that pose risk: US

In recent months, the Indian government is believed to have raised with the Trump administration the issue of separatist Sikhs using United States as a platform to gain global traction. (Photo: File)

S-400 can launch 72 missiles at once, 'booster' to IAF: Chief BS Dhanoa

The signing of the deal assumes significance as China, too, has signed a deal with Russia to procure the same missile system. (Photo: File/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham