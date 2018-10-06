search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court questions Cabinet power to dissolve Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Oct 6, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 1:04 am IST
20 lakh voters may lose chance to cast their vote for the first time, petitioner tells HC.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the state government to inform it by Wednesday whether the Cabinet has the power to dissolve the Assembly without informing the entire House.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt was dealing with a petition by E. Sheshank Reddy seeking to declare the action of the Telangana Cabinet in dissolving the Assembly nine months prior to the expiry of its term, and without informing the House, as illegal.

 

Niroop Reddy, senior counsel of the Supreme Court, arguing for the petitioner, submitted that due to early dissolving of the Assembly the Election Commission has advanced the schedule for summary revision of voter lists which has resulted in 20 lakh voters losing the chance to cast their vote for the first time (those who will be of voting age from January 1)

He asked that the notification issued on September 8, advancing the schedule by the EC be termed illegal.  The petitioner contended that no one has the power to infringe the right to vote of 20 lakh voters who would likely enrol as voters as per the original notification by January 1, 2019, on attaining 18 years of age. 

He said if the elections are held after January 1, 2019, the 10 per cent of youngsters who would attain the age of 18 years would decide the fate of political parties.

Stating that the Opposition MLAs are also elected by the people, he contended that at least the Governor should have taken the House into confidence before dissolving the Assembly.

Reacting to the submission of the senior counsel, the bench pointed out that no one has raised this point so far. The bench felt that it was a valid point and asked additional advocate- general J. Ramachandra Rao to inform it by Wednesday whether the Cabinet has the power to dissolve the Assembly.

Tags: hyderabad high court, telangana cabinet, cabinet, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe; video goes viral

The video was shot at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @OfficialJoelF)
 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We will combat terrorism, drug trafficking, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Durgam cheruvu gets cycle facility

Around 30 bicycles are now made available for enthusiasts to cycle through the two-kilometre track. (Representional Image)

Common commuter cards to get banks push

Telangana government

Telangana: 100 pubs, restaurants face seizure

Till date, the GHMC has received about 550 applications from commercial establishment and the staff is verifying whether they have the prescribed fire safety measures.

Telangana government issued on pension procedure

Telangana government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham