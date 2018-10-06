Hyderabad: Four-year-old crushed to death by school bus

The bizarre incident took place when the boy started running towards his grandmother, slipped from the footpath and fell under the front left wheel of the moving bus, said Hayathnagar police.

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by the school bus which dropped him home on Friday evening. The bizarre incident took place when the boy started running towards his grandmother, slipped from the footpath and fell under the front left wheel of the moving bus, said Hayathnagar police.

Rishikesh, 4, son of Beerappa, was studying in the lower kindergarten at Sankeerth Grammar School at Koheda. He has a younger brother, aged one. The unfortunate incident happened at around 4 pm on Friday when the kids were being dropped at homes.

Hayathnagar inspector K. Satish said, “Rishikesh and several students got down near his house. After getting down, he ran parallel to the bus, towards his grandmother who was waiting for him. The entry to his house has a ramp. He stepped on it, slipped and fell under the front left wheel of the bus.”

Female attendant, driver absconding after accident

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by the school bus which dropped him home on Friday evening. The inspector said that the bus driver Narasimha did not see the child and ran over him. Rishikesh died on the spot. Responding to a query, the inspector said there was a female attendant in the bus but it appeared that she did not get down to ensure the children left safely.

“She fled from the spot along with the driver as soon as the incident took place. The parents and other relatives are protesting in front of the school along with the boy’s body, demanding justice,” the inspector said.

The body will be sent to Osmania General Hospital for the post-mortem examination and a case will be registered against the bus driver Narasimha under Section 304 A of IPC (causing death due to negligence), the inspector said.

Previous incidents include — Five-year-old Tanvish, who was crushed to death by a school bus at Vanasthalipuram when he and his mother went to drop his elder brother to the bus stop.

In June this year, one-and-a-half-year-old Aditya was crushed to death by a private school bus at Shabad. In January this year, a six-year-old girl Anjali was crushed to death after she fell out of the school bus at Vanasthalipuram.