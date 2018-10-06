Andhra Pradesh sleuths tapping phones, says TRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rastra Samiti on Friday alleged phone tapping of its leaders by intelligence sleuths of Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar asked why AP intelligence sleuths were camping in Hyderabad and other parts of TS ahead of the Assembly polls. He accused AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy against Telangana under the guise of grand alliance.

“Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao fought for 14 years to throw anti-Telangana TD and Mr Chandrababu Naidu out of Telangana. Now, the Congress, for its selfish political interests, is trying to bring back the TD and Mr Naidu into Telangana in the name of grand alliance and hand over power to Andhra rulers yet again. We caution the Telangana people to be alert against the evil designs of Delhi and Amaravathi rules to sabotage Telangana and make it a failure state, which KCR has put in No.1 position in all spheres in just four years,” Mr Prabhakar said.

He said TRS leaders and cadre would continue to fight till their end to counter the evil designs of the Congress and the TD, who are trying to put the Telangana pride and self-respect at the feet of Andhra and Delhi rulers.

Mr Prabhakar demanded that the Centre and Governor intervene immediately and ensure that the AP government withdraws its intelligence personnel from TS, which are taking up political activities by conducting surveys and trying to pump illegal money into the system to win elections.

“Our phones are being tapped by them. They are also indulging all kinds of illegal activities in TS by misusing AP Reorganisation Act,” he alleged.