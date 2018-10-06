search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh sleuths tapping phones, says TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 6, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 12:59 am IST
He accused AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy against Telangana under the guise of grand alliance.
TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar
 TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rastra Samiti on Friday alleged phone tapping of its leaders by intelligence sleuths of Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar asked why AP intelligence sleuths were camping in Hyderabad and other parts of TS ahead of the Assembly polls. He accused AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy against Telangana under the guise of grand alliance. 

“Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao fought for 14 years to throw anti-Telangana TD and Mr Chandrababu Naidu out of Telangana. Now, the Congress, for its selfish political interests, is trying to bring back the TD and Mr Naidu into Telangana in the name of grand alliance and hand over power to Andhra rulers yet again. We caution the Telangana people to be alert against the evil designs of Delhi and Amaravathi rules to sabotage Telangana and make it a failure state, which KCR has put in No.1 position in all spheres in just four years,” Mr Prabhakar said.

 

He said TRS leaders and cadre would continue to fight till their end to counter the evil designs of the Congress and the TD, who are trying to put the Telangana pride and self-respect at the feet of Andhra and Delhi rulers.

Mr Prabhakar demanded that the Centre and Governor intervene immediately and ensure that the AP government withdraws its intelligence personnel from TS, which are taking up political activities by conducting surveys and trying to pump illegal money into the system to win elections.

“Our phones are being tapped by them. They are also indulging all kinds of illegal activities in TS by misusing AP Reorganisation Act,” he alleged.

Tags: karne prabhakar, k. chandrasekhar rao, n. chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh sleuths
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe; video goes viral

The video was shot at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @OfficialJoelF)
 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu conspires behind our back, says KCR

N Chandrababu Naidu

Congress adopting soft Hindutva line: LDF

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

BJP lawmaker meets Rahul Gandhi, quits over 'corruption' in Rafale deal

Deshmukh, who represented the Katol constituency in the Vidrabha region, is likely to join the Congress which he had quit before the assembly polls four years ago, sources close to him said. (Photo: Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa, Amit Shah meet on ‘coup’

BS Yeddyurappa

Now SIT warrant to rein in B Nagendra, BS Singh Anand?

B.S. Anand Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham