Low pressure likely in Bay, rains for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:20 am IST
 The report said the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area now runs from North interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level. — Representational Image/DC

Visakhapatnam: A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over East central Bay of Bengal around Sept 7 (Wednesday). Under its influence, a low pressure is likely to form over West Central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, an IMD report said on Monday.

The report said the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area now runs from North interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level.

Lower tropospheric southwesterly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the report added.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely in some places in Rayalaseema till Tuesday. From Wednesday onwards till September 9, the north coastal Andhra, Yanam, Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra are likely to get rains accompanied by lightning.

