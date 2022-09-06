  
Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)
 Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

Mumbai: A team from the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, whose car crashed into a road divider killing industrialist Cyrus Mistry and another occupant, has collected the vehicle's data which will be decrypted for further analysis, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

There will also be an investigation into other details like the car's tyre pressure and brake fluid level to ascertain the cause of the accident, Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite told PTI.

Officials from the Mercedes-Benz company visited and collected the encrypted data from the accident-hit car. The data will be analysed, decrypted and will be shared with police for further investigation, he said.

Low brake fluid causes air to fill the gaps in the brake line, leading to soft brakes. Spongy brake pedals can be dangerous, the official said.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and are admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The accident took place on the Surya river bridge when the four persons were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

Tags: cyrus mistry, cyrus mistry killed in accident, mercedes-benz
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


