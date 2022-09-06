Assam CM, Udupi seer to be chief guests at Ganesh idol immersion procession

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a seer from the Udupi the head of the Udupi-based Pejawar Math, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Sripada Swami, have been invited to the chief guests for immersion day procession on September.

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) vice-president M. Rama Raju said the would address the procession at Charminar and at MJ Market.

“In addition to the chief guests, we have sent invitations to the Chief

Minister and other dignitaries in the state. We will be happy if they join

the event," said Rama Raju.

He added that at a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, city

incharge minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar

and the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad had

assured that all arrangements would be made for immersion in Hussiansagar,

but nothing had been done.

"We are still hopeful that they will come out with a plan and make

arrangements without hurting the sentiments of lakhs of devotees," added R.

Shashidhar, secretary, BGUS.