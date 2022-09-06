  
Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2022 Assam CM, Udupi seer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam CM, Udupi seer to be chief guests at Ganesh idol immersion procession

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 9:01 am IST
Members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti addressing the media. (DC)
Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a seer from the Udupi the head of the Udupi-based Pejawar Math, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Sripada Swami, have been invited to the chief guests for immersion day procession on September.

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) vice-president M. Rama Raju said the would address the procession at Charminar and at MJ Market.

“In addition to the chief guests, we have sent invitations to the Chief
Minister and other dignitaries in the state. We will be happy if they join
the event," said Rama Raju.

He added that at a meeting to review preparedness for the festival, city
incharge minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar
and the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad had
assured that all arrangements would be made for immersion in Hussiansagar,
but nothing had been done.

"We are still hopeful that they will come out with a plan and make
arrangements without hurting the sentiments of lakhs of devotees," added R.
Shashidhar, secretary, BGUS.

Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, ganesh idol immersion, pejawar math seer vishwaprasanna thirtha sripada swami
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

