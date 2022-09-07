26 irrigation projects to be completed on a war footing, says Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers pooja to Mekapati Gautam Reddy Sangam Barrage before the inauguration at Potti Sriramulu Nellore District on Tuesday. Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, Former Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and others also seen. (Photo By Arrangement)

Nellore: Expressing his resolve to complete the works of all the irrigation projects on a war footing, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that 26 irrigation projects from Srikakulam to Chittoor have been put on priority list.

He was addressing a large gathering after dedicating the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage-Cum-Road to the nation at Sangam. He also inaugurated the Barrage-Cum-Bridge in Nellore later.

Noting that his father Rajasekhar Reddy had laid the foundation stones for the barrages in Sangam and Nellore in 2008 as CM, Jagan said he’s proud of inaugurating them.

“Both projects were only anicuts during British time and there was hardly any initiative from successive governments to renovate them. Dr YSR observed the dilapidated condition of the anicuts and decided to modernize them as part of his Jala Yagnam initiative,” the CM said.

Jagan said, “Not a single mandal in the state was declared drought-prone since we took power and the government has been giving priority to irrigation. We spent Rs 320 crore on the Sangam and Nellore barrages to stabilize farming in five lakh acres.”

The two projects would benefit Atmakur, Kovur, Sarvepalli, Nellore rural and Kavali constituencies.

“This is a tribute to deceased Goutham Reddy and hence we named the Sangam barrage after him. It would irrigate 3.85 lakh acres. The works have been expedited. Though the Corona pandemic hit the state just nine months after we took office, we overcame all odds and prioritized the project,” the CM said.

He said that despite the floods in Penna river for two consecutive years, the government could focus on the work and spent Rs 320 crore on these projects.

“It was during the term of Dr YSR that the work started in 2008. As his son, I am proud to say I could complete the projects in my term.”

The previous government had spent only Rs 30.85 crore and delayed the project. “Our government spent Rs 200 crore on Sangam barrage and completed the project. For Nellore barrage also, Dr Reddy had spent `80 crore but it was neglected later. We completed it now.”

The two projects would stabilize irrigation for 5 lakh acres in the region.

He criticised the opposition Telugu Desam for escalating the project costs and collecting commissions from contractors during its rule.

Responding to a request from Atmakur legislator Mekapati Vikramreddy, the CM sanctioned Rs 85 crore worth of works in the Assembly segment.

These include connectivity to national highway from Sangam Barrage at a cost of `15 crore and strengthening the bunds of Penna river at `40 crore to prevent inundation of villages.

In addition to this, Rs 14 crore was sanctioned for reaching drinking water to Sangam Panchayat from the barrage.

Earlier, the chief minister unveiled the statues of YSR Reddy and Mekapati Goutham. Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Kakani Govardhan, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, officials and the Mekapati family members were present.