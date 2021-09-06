Unique inscription with rare mythological image discovered in Dakshina Kannada

The upper portion of the inscription with the 'Purushamriga,' image. (DC Image)

Mangaluru: A unique inscription with a rare mythological image has been discovered in Dakshina Kannada district.

The 'Purushamriga,' (half animal and half human) has references in mythology. Interestingly this image has been carved on an inscription that was discovered by Tulu Adhyayana Kendra president Dr. Thukaram Poojary and Taluk panchayat former president Yashwanth Deraje at Sajipa Muda village recently.

Under the guidance of Prof S A Krishnaiah History and Archeology Research student, Shruthesh Acharya Moodubelle has interpreted the inscription.

"The Kannada inscription is 138 feet tall and 76 feet wide. An image of 'Purushamriga,' is carved on the right side of the Shivalinga at the top of the inscription. This is probably the only inscription with the image of 'Purushamriga,' in the region," Shruthesh Acharya told Deccan Chronicle.

Almost all the inscriptions have lamps on both the sides of the Shiva Linga and a Nandi image. But this inscription has 'Purushamriga,' on the right side and Nandi on the left.

"The inscription carved on granite stone mentions a donation made to Yichila Mata during a lunar eclipse. It dates back to May 17, 1483, when Banga royal family King Lakshmapparasa Odeya was ruling the region," he added.