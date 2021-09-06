 BREAKING !  :  The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively. (AFP) Karnataka municipal poll results: BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 13
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Unique inscription w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unique inscription with rare mythological image discovered in Dakshina Kannada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 3:59 pm IST
Almost all the inscriptions have lamps on both the sides of the Shiva Linga and a Nandi image
The upper portion of the inscription with the 'Purushamriga,' image. (DC Image)
 The upper portion of the inscription with the 'Purushamriga,' image. (DC Image)

Mangaluru: A unique inscription with a rare mythological image has been discovered in Dakshina Kannada district.

The 'Purushamriga,' (half animal and half human) has references in mythology. Interestingly this image has been carved on an inscription that was discovered by Tulu Adhyayana Kendra president Dr. Thukaram Poojary and Taluk panchayat former president Yashwanth Deraje at Sajipa Muda village recently.

 

Under the guidance of Prof S A Krishnaiah History and Archeology Research student, Shruthesh Acharya Moodubelle has interpreted the inscription.

"The Kannada inscription is 138 feet tall and 76 feet wide. An image of 'Purushamriga,' is carved on the right side of the Shivalinga at the top of the inscription. This is probably the only inscription with the image of 'Purushamriga,' in the region," Shruthesh Acharya told Deccan Chronicle.

Almost all the inscriptions have lamps on both the sides of the Shiva Linga and a Nandi image. But this inscription has 'Purushamriga,' on the right side and Nandi on the left.

 

"The inscription carved on granite stone mentions a donation made to Yichila Mata during a lunar eclipse. It dates back to May 17, 1483, when Banga royal family King Lakshmapparasa Odeya was ruling the region," he added.

...
Tags: dakshina kannada district, history and archeology research
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday. (AFP Photo)

3 government school students test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Pradeep's auto. (Photo: Twitter/@paulocoelho)

Paulo Coelho tweets photo of autorickshaw in Kerala named as 'The Alchemist'

The train, with 135 passengers, started from Mettupalayam at 7.10 AM and reached Coonoor in Nilgiris district at 10.30 AM and resumed its journey from there to Udhagamandalam, railway sources said here. (IRCTC Photo)

Nilgiris Mountain Rail resumes services after four months

Periyar E V Ramasamy. - By Arrangement

Tamil Nadu govt to celebrate Periyar's birth anniversary as social justice day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->