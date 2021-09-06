Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Kerala government is ...
Kerala government issues Nipah Management Plan

Published Sep 6, 2021, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 7:53 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday issued a Nipah management plan listing the health protocol to be followed by government and private hospitals.

State health minister Veena George in a statement said district authorities can prepare a separate management plan for Nipah and also informed that the treatment and discharge guidelines were also published.

 

She asked all districts authorities to remain cautious and to keep under observation those who are affected by encephalitis

The state health department has been on high alert after a 12-year old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah virus infection on Sunday.

"The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored," the minister said in a release.

 

The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at the state, district and hospital levels. The State Committee consists of the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary, Director of the Department of Health and the Director of Department of Health Education, the release said.

She said that healthcare workers, field workers, doctors and other staff of private hospitals, and others will be given special training.

The minister also monitored the functioning of the Nipah control room at the Kozhikode guest house.

 

The health department had earlier identified 188 contacts of the child since August 27. The samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to Pune NIV for testing and the result is awaited.

