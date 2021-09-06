Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Karnataka to recruit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

ANI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 3:27 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 7:03 am IST
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Bommai was addressing the Best Teachers Awards programme at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha
The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that 5,000 teachers will be appointed in the state in the current year.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Bommai was addressing the Best Teachers Awards programme at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.

 

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said, "5,000 teachers would be recruited this year. The 21st century is the century of knowledge. The county is swiftly moving forward from knowledge to science, from science to technology and from technology to software. It is inevitable that the teachers must adjust to the speed. One can become a good teacher only if he is a good student."

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers.

"The new education policy is being implemented and teachers must come out with their opinions and doubts and discuss openly on the matter. The new education policy which is student-centric must be successfully implemented," Bommai stated.

 

"Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a rare leader and a rationalist. His ideal life is always an inspiration for us," he added.

The chief minister further inaugurated the 'Namma Shaale, nanna Koduge' software which is formulated to transfer the contribution made towards the development of schools.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that National Education Policy comprising intelligence, compassion, skill and training complements the building of an independent country.

Nagesh congratulated the teachers who worked hard during the pandemic and who successfully conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, and remembered the teachers who lost their lives to COVID.

 

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, basavaraj bommai, teacher's day 2021, best teachers awards, banquet hall, student-centric methods, dr sarvepalli radhakrishnan, namma shaale, nanna koduge, b c nagesh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


