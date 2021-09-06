 BREAKING !  :  The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively. (AFP) Karnataka municipal poll results: BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 13
 
Karnataka allows five-day Ganesha festival with strict COVID protocol adherence

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 1:13 pm IST
The government has, however, prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idol to Pooja 'pandal' or during immersion
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha from Solapur and take them to Karnataka by train, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Solapur. (Photo: PTI)
 Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha from Solapur and take them to Karnataka by train, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Solapur. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has allowed five-day Ganesha festival celebrations from September 10 in those districts where the COVID test positivity rate is below two per cent.

The government has, however, prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idol to the Pooja 'pandal' or during immersion.

 

"Ganesha idols should be immersed within five days of their installation and there should not be any procession during their immersion," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

The government said in its order that the event should be organised in a simple manner and less than 20 people should assemble.

It also said the organisers should have a COVID-19 negative test report and must have taken both the jabs of novel coronavirus vaccines.

Further, the order recommended the organising committees of the Public Ganesha Festival that they can even organise vaccination drive at the venue. Also, the organisers need to sanitise the venue on a daily basis.

 

The COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene should be followed, the order read.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


