Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 India logs 38,948 fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 38,948 fresh Covid cases, lowest fatalities reported in 167 days

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 10:13 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities
A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a branch of State Bank of India in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a branch of State Bank of India in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The elections for the three municipal corporations took place on Sept 3. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka

This comes after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Karnataka govt to ban online gambling

An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture Ministry

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. (Photo: Pinterest)

Scindia seeks KCR’s help in airports expansion in Telangana

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

PM Modi may visit the US in late September

Prime Minister Narendra . (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->