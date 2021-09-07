Heavy rains lash Telangana; to continue for three more days

IMD predicted more rains for Telangana in the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lay over the Bay of Bengal. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the sixth consecutive day on Monday even as the IMD predicted heavy rains in the next three days across the state. Rains inundated several colonies, roads besides damaging standing crops in districts.

All the projects on the Krishna and the Godavari basins were filled to the brim due to heavy inflows forcing officials to lift the crest gates to release water. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sircilla, Adilabad, Asifabad, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted more rains for Telangana in the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lay over the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area was expected to form over central Bay of Bengal. This will result in isolated heavy to very heavy rain at several places during the next three days and light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places.

Warangal witnessed heavy rainfall causing inundation of several roads and low-lying areas in the city. Karimnagar district recorded average rainfall of 7.1 mm with Karimnagar urban mandal witnessing the highest rainfall of 91.4 mm.

Officials lifted 16 crest gates of Lower Manair dam near Karimnagar after the project was filled to the brim due to heavy inflows. Siricilla recorded 17.6 mm of rainfall while Mancherial received 6.7 mm.