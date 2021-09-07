Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Heavy rains lash Tel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains lash Telangana; to continue for three more days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 7, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Rains inundated several colonies, roads besides damaging standing crops in districts
IMD predicted more rains for Telangana in the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lay over the Bay of Bengal. (Photo:DC)
 IMD predicted more rains for Telangana in the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lay over the Bay of Bengal. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the sixth consecutive day on Monday even as the IMD predicted heavy rains in the next three days across the state. Rains inundated several colonies, roads besides damaging standing crops in districts.

All the projects on the Krishna and the Godavari basins were filled to the brim due to heavy inflows forcing officials to lift the crest gates to release water. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sircilla, Adilabad, Asifabad, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts.

 

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted more rains for Telangana in the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lay over the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area was expected to form over central Bay of Bengal. This will result in isolated heavy to very heavy rain at several places during the next three days and light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places.

Warangal witnessed heavy rainfall causing inundation of several roads and low-lying areas in the city. Karimnagar district recorded average rainfall of 7.1 mm with Karimnagar urban mandal witnessing the highest rainfall of 91.4 mm.

 

Officials lifted 16 crest gates of Lower Manair dam near Karimnagar after the project was filled to the brim due to heavy inflows. Siricilla recorded 17.6 mm of rainfall while Mancherial received 6.7 mm.

...
Tags: telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad based Alphabets Realistic Thoughts Society (ARTS) also known as ‘Aa Malayalam’ has invited poems and short stories in Malayalam for its prestigious Golden Cat Award for the year 2021. (Photo:Facebook)

‘Aa Malayalam’ invites entries for Golden Cat award

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday oversaw a technology-driven demonstration of immersing Ganesh idols in Tank Bund at a faster pace. (DC file photo)

Anjani Kumar suggests necklace road for Ganesh immersion

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting on roads, seaports and airports with ministers and senior officials here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

AP earmarks Rs 6,400 crore for new roads

Thick clouds hove over the sky near Tenneti Park following a heavy downpour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo:DC/Murali Krishna)

Cyclone warning issued to seven AP districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers' protest

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands. (Twitter)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

IYC passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi be made Congress president

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->