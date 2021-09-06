Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Ganesh Chaturthi cel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

ANI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 4:23 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 7:00 am IST
As per the order, the night curfew will continue in the state even during the celebration period
An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
 An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a set of restrictions in districts where the Covid positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a special meeting with District Commissioners, district authority officers, experts, state revenue minister and health minister to discuss the pros and cons of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The government also held a discussion with the experts on the issue.
According to an order issued by the state government after the meeting, celebrations have been allowed only in districts with less than a 2 per cent positivity rate.

 

Public celebrations have been allowed only for five days and only 20 people have been allowed to participate in the idol in immersion or any kind of gathering or celebration at a time, following social distancing norms. No celebration has been allowed after 9 pm.

As per the order, the night curfew will continue in the state even during the celebration period.

It stated that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed during celebrations, adding that maintaining hygiene and sanitising guidelines must be followed.
The order refrained from carrying out celebrations in schools and organising DJs and entertainment.

 

It further said, "Only eco-friendly Ganapati idols are allowed. Not more than 4 feet tall Ganesha idol should be installed anywhere in the state. Not more than 2 feet tall Ganesha idol allowed to be installed inside homes. No processions are allowed. Immersion is only allowed in mobile immersion tanks, tubs."

According to the state government portal, Karnataka has 17,746 active cases, 28,98,874 total recoveries, and 37,401 cumulative deaths.

...
Tags: ganesh charturthi, ganesh chaturthi celebrations karnataka, basavaraj bommai, covid positivity rate, covid-19 guidelines karnataka, eco-friendly ganapati idols, mobile immersion tanks
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Horoscope 06 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said agriculture universities must successfully grow the plant variety, which are researched in the agriculture fields. (PTI)

Lay emphasis on harvest management: CM Bommai

News

DMK, allies to hold black flag stir on Sep 20 in Tamil Nadu

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

India sends 150 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka to help it tackle coronavirus surge

Lifeline from India to Sri Lanka close to 150 tonnes of oxygen from Vizag and Chennai reached the shores of Colombo. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->