Dengue scare in Vizag; 250 cases reported

Visakhapatnam: Dengue outbreak is spreading fear among denizens of the Port City. At least 250 people have been suffering from the deadly fever, with around 100 patients having been hospitalised .

"The number of dengue cases is rising compared with the past situations. People are urged to cooperate with us to control the spread. The viral infection, also known as break-bone fever, is spread by mosquitoes," an officer of the public health department of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) told Deccan Chronicle.

In spite of the series of instructions and observance of the Dry Day Friday concept in the city, the awareness among the public is lacking, resulting in the rapid spreading of the disease, the medical officials said.

Patients are coming in with high fevers, dehydration, and low platelet counts as a warning sign from all patients who were hospitalised so far.

According to the sources from the district department of health, more than 30 per cent of the cases reported across the state were from Visakhapatnam, sending a warning signal for declaration of a War Against Dengue in Vizag.

Most of the cases were reported from Gnanapuram, Gajuwaka, Madhurawada, Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, NAD and Gopalapatnam.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would conduct a review meeting with the health department on Monday to take stock of the situation. Deaths due to dengue are also being reported from districts like Vizianagaram. There was no official record of the dengue deaths from the department side.