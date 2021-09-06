Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2021 Allow 2nd Covishield ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Allow 2nd Covishield dose after 4 weeks from 1st for those who want it early: Ker HC

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
The Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to allow scheduling of second COVISHIELD dose after four weeks from the first dose
The Centre had opposed the plea by contending that the 84-day gap between two doses of COVISHIELD was fixed to increase the efficacy of the vaccine. (PTI Photo)
 The Centre had opposed the plea by contending that the 84-day gap between two doses of COVISHIELD was fixed to increase the efficacy of the vaccine. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to allow scheduling, on CoWIN portal, of second COVISHIELD dose after four weeks from the first for those who want to take it earlier than the present suggested gap of 84 days.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar said that if the central and state governments can permit persons traveling abroad to choose between early and better protection from COVID-19, there is no reason why the same privilege cannot be extended to those here who want early protection in connection with their employment or education.

 

The high court, in its order dated September 3 which was made available on Monday, said that even according to the Union Health Ministry's policy the people shall have the choice to get early vaccination, for the implementation of which vaccine is being distributed on payment basis through private hospitals as well.

"The fourth respondent (Centre) is directed to make necessary provisions forthwith in the CoWIN portal, so as to enable scheduling of second dose of COVISHIELD vaccine after four weeks of the first dose for those who want to accept the second dose after a period of four weeks in terms of the initial protocol of the vaccine," the court said.

 

The observations and directions of the court came while allowing the plea by Kitex Garments Ltd, represented by advocate Blaze K Jose, seeking permission to administer the second dose of COVISHIELD vaccine to its workers without having to wait for 84 days.

Kitex, in its plea had said that it has already vaccinated more than 5,000 of its workers with the first dose and has arranged for the second dose at a cost of nearly Rs 93 lakh, but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.

The Centre had opposed the plea by contending that the 84-day gap between two doses of COVISHIELD was fixed to increase the efficacy of the vaccine, as recommended by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and was also based on the technical inputs provided by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG).

 

...
Tags: kerala high court, covishield vaccine, cowin portal slots, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao calls on Nitin Gadkari to discuss highway projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI Photo)

Cyber crime, drug mafia, dark web are new challenges before police: Karnataka CM

The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday. (AFP Photo)

3 government school students test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

The upper portion of the inscription with the 'Purushamriga,' image. (DC Image)

Unique inscription with rare mythological image discovered in Dakshina Kannada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->