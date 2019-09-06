Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 'Time for India to e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Time for India to eat right,' says Harsh Vardhan as govt kickstarts campaign

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 10:02 am IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also put in place robust regulatory measures under three major pillars.
'Launching this movement on this platform with the support of stakeholders such as the World Health Organization (WHO), along with Ministers and delegates from South East Asian countries, is a landmark event,' noted the Minister. (Photo: File)
 'Launching this movement on this platform with the support of stakeholders such as the World Health Organization (WHO), along with Ministers and delegates from South East Asian countries, is a landmark event,' noted the Minister. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: “It’s time for India to eat right,” said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, kick-starting POSHAN Maah 2019 with a year-long social and mass media campaign on the Eat Right India movement.

Leading with a tweet-a-day focusing on a weekly theme of eating right for the next 365 days, Dr Vardhan also launched the new Eat Right India logo that represents a healthy plate, an online eat right quiz and online course for frontline health workers.

 

Preventive health

Stating that the country is in need of a movement on preventive health for all in the backdrop of the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases, widespread deficiencies of vitamins and minerals and rampant food-borne illnesses, Dr Vardhan said: “The Eat Right India movement is a crucial preventive healthcare measure to trigger social and behavioural change through a judicious mix of regulatory measures, combined with soft interventions for ensuring awareness and capacity building of food businesses and citizens alike.”

Aligned with plans

This movement is aligned with the government’s flagship public health programmes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan, Anemia Mukt Bharat, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also put in place robust regulatory measures under three major pillars: Eat Safe, Eat Health and Eat Sustainably for the programme.

FSSAI has prescribed a limit for Total Polar Compounds (TPC) at 25% in cooking oil to avoid the harmful effects of reused cooking oil.

The Minister said Eat Right India takes a holistic approach to food habits that promote health and sustainability.

“Launching this movement on this platform with the support of stakeholders such as the World Health Organization (WHO), along with Ministers and delegates from South East Asian countries, is a landmark event,” noted the Minister.

WHO’s message

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO said: “The Eat Right India movement’s message is close to the heart of what the WHO has been saying all along. There has been a shift in the cause of mortality from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer, not only in India but also across the world. The four main factors to prevent non-communicable diseases are a healthy diet, physical exercise, avoidance of tobacco and alcohol. Therefore, the message of ‘Eat Right’ should be promoted everywhere. Citizens should choose healthy food and the food industry should manufacture healthy food.”

...
Tags: eat right campaign, dr harsh vardhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to the Komaravelli Police, the family members were taken to a hospital in Siddipet where Ram Charan (9) was brought dead while Ravi (39) died during the treatment. (Photo: File | Representational)

T'gana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalised in Siddipet

A delegation of New Development Bank (NDB) met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence. (Photo: File)

NDB to provide Rs 6,000 crore loan to Andhra for social infrastructure projects

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)

'SC's verdict restored my faith in judiciary,' says Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

'Political winds change. Parties are formed, they decline. But no party ever vanishes from the political horizon. Everybody in politics should remember this,' the Shiv Sena editorial read. (Photo: File | ANI)

No party completely vanishes: Shiv Sena after BJP attacks Sharad Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalised in Siddipet

According to the Komaravelli Police, the family members were taken to a hospital in Siddipet where Ram Charan (9) was brought dead while Ravi (39) died during the treatment. (Photo: File | Representational)

'SC's verdict restored my faith in judiciary,' says Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)

No party completely vanishes: Shiv Sena after BJP attacks Sharad Pawar

'Political winds change. Parties are formed, they decline. But no party ever vanishes from the political horizon. Everybody in politics should remember this,' the Shiv Sena editorial read. (Photo: File | ANI)

Modi refuses sofa, opts to sit on chair during photo session in Russia

In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. (Photo: Screengrab)

Kashmiri student assaulted, forced to wear women’s clothes in Alwar; probe on

The police have not been able to identify or arrest anyone, through a video of the assault in the market has also emerged. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham