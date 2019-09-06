Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Surjewala tweets B&# ...
Surjewala tweets B'deshi taka beat rupee, deletes after netizens point out mistake

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka.
On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.
 On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

New Delhi: An attempt by Randeep Surjewala to highlight the Modi government’s economic failures landed him in an embarrassing situation when he tried to interpret the value of the Rupee with Bangladeshi Taka.

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

 

Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka. “Forget US dollar, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka = ₹ 1.18! (sic)” he said.

A search online for Rupee-Taka conversion rates, however, revealed that the Rupee was still the costlier currency of the two, retailing at 1.18 Bangladeshi Taka.

Replying to Surjewala’s tweet, Twitterati were quick to point out the Congress leader’s blunder, following which he deleted the post.

Tags: randeep surjewala, congress, narendra modi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi


