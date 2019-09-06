Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 'Sort out your ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Sort out your differences': Sonia Gandhi parents bickering Cong MP leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
There has been, for sometime, a tension between the party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.
Kamal Nath he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out. (Photo: File)
 Kamal Nath he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences.

There has been, for sometime, a tension between the party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

 

On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to look into the matters of MP and said “nobody should interfere” in the functioning of the state government.

He was referring to MP forest minister Umang Singhar's complaints regarding Digvijaya Singh intervening in the state's matters.

Singh, however, denied these allegations while his supporters burnt an effigy of Singar.

Manak Agrawal, a senior party leader had allegedly called that Singar a "BJP parasite."

On Thursday, some hoardings demanding Scindia to be next Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president were brought down on high command's orders, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, CM Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee of political affairs in which Singar was also present.

However, he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out.

“With a lot of difficulties and hard work, all party workers including myself have established the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh. We aspired to create a new Madhya Pradesh which will have progress and development. The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,” Scindia had earlier said.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Train compartment catches fire at New Delhi railway station; no casualty reported

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio. (Photo: File)

Operational loss in Delhi metro Phase IV project to be borne by state govt, says SC

Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday took oath as the new Governor of Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Arif Mohammed Khan takes oath as Kerala Governor

Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka IAS officer resigns, says building blocks of democracy compromised



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
 

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen. (Photo source: AP)
 

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Operational loss in Delhi metro Phase IV project to be borne by state govt, says SC

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio. (Photo: File)

Karnataka IAS officer resigns, says building blocks of democracy compromised

Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrayaan-2 manifests best of Indian talent, spirit of tenacity: Modi

'Its success will benefit crores of Indians,' Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses plea seeking declaration of MPs, MLAs as public servants

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan ruled that the legislators could not be banned from practising as lawyers in courts. (Photo: File)

Cong will announce the name of Delhi chief soon: PC Chacko, ahead of Delhi assembly

Yesterday, Chacko and district presidents of Delhi had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on 10 Janpath Road to discuss the selection of a new chief for the party's Delhi unit. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham