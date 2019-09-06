'Sort out your differences': Sonia Gandhi parents bickering Cong MP leaders

Kamal Nath he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences.

There has been, for sometime, a tension between the party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to look into the matters of MP and said “nobody should interfere” in the functioning of the state government.

He was referring to MP forest minister Umang Singhar's complaints regarding Digvijaya Singh intervening in the state's matters.

Singh, however, denied these allegations while his supporters burnt an effigy of Singar.

Manak Agrawal, a senior party leader had allegedly called that Singar a "BJP parasite."

On Thursday, some hoardings demanding Scindia to be next Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president were brought down on high command's orders, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, CM Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee of political affairs in which Singar was also present.

However, he refused to comment on the warring factor within the party post the meeting. This gave the impression that the high command had asked the internal bickering factors to sort their differences out.

“With a lot of difficulties and hard work, all party workers including myself have established the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh. We aspired to create a new Madhya Pradesh which will have progress and development. The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,” Scindia had earlier said.