SC to review plea against new anti-terror laws, sends notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday sent a notice to Centre seeking its reply on plea challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sent a notice to Centre seeking its reply on plea challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The petitions challenges the changes to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on various grounds, including that it violates fundamental rights of citizens and empoweres agencies to declare a person as a terrorist.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notices to the central government on petitions filed by Sajal Awasthi and an NGO, Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

Recently, the Parliament had passed the amendments in the UAPA which empowers government agencies to declare a person as terrorist.