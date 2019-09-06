Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 PIL on PoK, Gilgit: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PIL on PoK, Gilgit: SC rejects plea of RAW officer for waiver of Rs 50,000 fine

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
The counsel had urged that the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.
The plea had referred to the fact that India has the ownership over PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories. (Photo: File)
 The plea had referred to the fact that India has the ownership over PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to waive a fine of Rs 50,000 imposed on a former RAW official for seeking a direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats.

The apex court, on July 1, had imposed the fine on Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), while trashing his PIL on the issue by terming it as "not tenable".

 

"Dismissed," a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan said the moment the lawyer got up to argue for seeking waiver of the fine. "Is this a PIL? You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PoK," the bench had asked Yadav.

The plea had referred to the fact that India has the ownership over PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

The counsel had urged that the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.

...
Tags: research and analysis wing, supreme court, pakistan-occupied kashmir, gilgit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Police said they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken. (Photo: Representational)

Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint

Sudhir Dhawale is slated to appear before commission tomorrow. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Surendra refuses to depose before inquiry commission

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, met Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's mother on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

HD Kumaraswamy meets mother of arrested Cong leader Shivakumar

According to the 40-year-old, the most evident change since the landmark judgement has been an increase in the visibility of LGBTQ people, and the community has the mainstream media as well as social media to thank for it. (Photo: File)

1 year after Sec 377: stirrings of change but long way to inclusivity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
 

Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen. (Photo source: AP)
 

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Surendra refuses to depose before inquiry commission

Sudhir Dhawale is slated to appear before commission tomorrow. (Photo: ANI)

1 year after Sec 377: stirrings of change but long way to inclusivity

According to the 40-year-old, the most evident change since the landmark judgement has been an increase in the visibility of LGBTQ people, and the community has the mainstream media as well as social media to thank for it. (Photo: File)

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal grilled by ED for violation of foreign exchange law

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Batala factory blast: Punjab CM visits injured at hospital, assures enquiry

At least 23 people have lost their lives in a blast that occurred at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala city on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Educate students on Article 370, discuss triple talaq: Yogi Adityanath to teachers

'The educational institutes also have the responsibility of doing social service and not merely distributing certificates.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham