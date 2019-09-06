Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Noted novelist and p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar dies in Mumbai

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Nagarkar, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai where he died.
Writer Kiran Nagarkar at Hyderabad Lit Fest in a file photo. (Photo: DC)
 Writer Kiran Nagarkar at Hyderabad Lit Fest in a file photo. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar, known for his books 'Cuckold,' and 'Bedtime Stories', died here on Thursday night. He was 77.

Nagarkar, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai where he died at night, hospital sources said.

 

The novelist, playwright, film and drama critic, and screenwriter both in Marathi and English was one of the most significant writers of post-colonial India.    

Among his most known works are 'Saat Sakkam Trechalis' (Seven Sixes Are Forty Three) (1974), 'Ravan and Eddie' (1994) and the epic English novel 'Cuckold' (1997), for which he was honoured with the 2001 Sahitya Akademi Award.

Nagarkar's novel 'The Extras', which is a sequel to 'Ravan and Eddie', traces the adult lives of Ravan and Eddie as extras in Bollywood. It was released in late January 2012.

Completing the trilogy, Nagarkar released 'Rest in Peace: Ravan & Eddie' in 2015.

Nagarkar released his latest novel 'Jasoda' in November 2017.

...
Tags: kiran nagarkar, novelist


Latest From Nation

The gang also assaulted Kanaka Raj before fleeing with his valuables.

Chennai: Seven-member gang held for waylaying

As KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DAs KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DC)

Jose Tom Pulikkunnel no KCM candidate

Camels of the nomadic tribe confiscated by Hampi police

For Hampi cops, nomadic tribe no performers, camels confiscated

Pearle Maaney's Facebook group members distribute cattle feed at Kurumani village in Wayanad. (DC)

Kerala: VJ’s FB group distributes cattlefeed to flood victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Anticipatory bail given as exception’

P Chidambaram.

Andhra Bank merger proposal unites leaders, people in Andhra Pradesh

Students congratulate veteran leader Bandaru Dattatreya for being appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh at a programme to pay tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishna near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Water board earned Rs 17 crore from tankers

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Vanasthalipuram: Hospitals push for blood transfusion

Patients are being treated for viral fever at a private clinic at Kalapathar in Faluknuma. (P. Surendra)

Patients wait but no doctors at urban PHCs

Patients wait for their turn at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham