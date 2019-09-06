Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Modi refuses sofa, o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi refuses sofa, opts to sit on chair during photo session in Russia

ANI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Modi was seen opting for chair over sofa. Following this, officials replaced sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture.
In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept especially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. The Prime Minister was seen opting for the chair over the sofa. Following this, the officials replaced the comfortable sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture.

 

“PM Narendra Modi’s simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia,” Goyal tweeted along with the video.

The video was widely shared on social media and netizens hailed Modi’s gesture.

 “What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity,” a Twitter user said.

 “We have a humble and sober Prime Minister who is down to earth,” another Twitter user said.

“Modiji’s simplicity makes him the most respected n powerful leader in the world fraternity. The conviction, clarity with which he talks n conveys his message. He knows what’s best 4 the nation. He’s soft 4 good people but very hard 4 those who try to harm the nation. He’s truly our PM,” a user tweeted.

The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Vladivostok to attend the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and participate in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

He arrived back in New Delhi on early Friday morning.

...
Tags: narendra modi, piyush goyal, viral video, eastern economic forum
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to the Komaravelli Police, the family members were taken to a hospital in Siddipet where Ram Charan (9) was brought dead while Ravi (39) died during the treatment. (Photo: File | Representational)

T'gana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalised in Siddipet

A delegation of New Development Bank (NDB) met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence. (Photo: File)

NDB to provide Rs 6,000 crore loan to Andhra for social infrastructure projects

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)

'SC's verdict restored my faith in judiciary,' says Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

'Launching this movement on this platform with the support of stakeholders such as the World Health Organization (WHO), along with Ministers and delegates from South East Asian countries, is a landmark event,' noted the Minister. (Photo: File)

'Time for India to eat right,' says Harsh Vardhan as govt kickstarts campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

Realistic concept video of Apple iPhone 11.
 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmiri student assaulted, forced to wear women’s clothes in Alwar; probe on

The police have not been able to identify or arrest anyone, through a video of the assault in the market has also emerged. (Photo: Representational)

Gross Happiness is also important along with GDP: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said here on Thursday that Gross Happiness is no less important than Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and its basic foundation is education. (Photo: ANI)

15 'terrifying' minutes: Chandrayaan-2 set to make history tonight

Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am. (Photo: PTI)

Goa govt releases quoted late Manohar Parrikar as CM in Teachers Day statement

In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister. (Photo: File)

Special requests P Chidambaram made before going to Tihar jail; read

Sandeep Goyal, director-general of prisons, said
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham