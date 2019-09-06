Manohar Lal Khattar pitches for NRC exercise in Haryana

Kaithal: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday pitched for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in his state as it heads for Assembly elections, possibly within the next few weeks.

Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, the chief minister said Haryana too needs implementation of the NRC.

“It is due to the NRC that citizens and illegal aliens can be differentiated. If someone is migrating from one country to another, we need to see whether that person can assimilate into our country and culture,” the chief minister said.

“The government needs to ensure that the loyalty of residents of the country lies with India, and not with the country from where he/she has migrated,” he added.

This newspaper had on September 2 reported that the BJP is likely to rake up the NRC issue in the poll-bound states.

The demand for NRC implementation in other parts of the country comes as Assembly polls are looming in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, and in Delhi next year.