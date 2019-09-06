Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Kerala High Court re ...
Kerala High Court registers suo motu case on bad roads

The civic administration will submit the reasons to the High Court.
KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday registered a suo motu case on the failure of the authorities to repair and improve the damaged roads in Kochi. The court served notices on the state government and Kochi corporation and mentioned the appalling conditions of six roads “which have become unfit for running vehicles.”

The six roads are Kaloor-Kadavanthara, Thammanam-Pulleppady, Thevara road, Ponnurinni bridge road, Chalikkavatom road and Vyttila-Kundannur.

 

Mayor Soumini Jain told this newspaper that the municipal corporation could not start the repair despite completing the tendering and other preparatory works.

“The delay in completing the work of Kerala Water Authority and the monsoon have hit the repairs. The civic administration will submit the reasons to the High Court. Retarring can be done only during sunny days. If roads are tarred during the rain, it won’t stick on the surface and will not withstand traffic movement. The corporation then will have to face the wrath of the court if roads are repaired in a shoddy manner,” said Ms. Jain.

Three of the six roads are cut by the KWA while the Greater Cochin Development Corporation is responsible for the Kaloor-Kadavanthara stretch.

