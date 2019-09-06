Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 ISRO releases funny ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO releases funny cartoon ahead of Chandrayaan-2’s landing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
The lander is expected to touch down near the South Pole of the moon in the early hours of Saturday morning.
ISRO took to social media to post a cartoon in which the orbiter wishes the lander good luck for the landing. (Photo: ISRO)
Bengaluru: As India prepares to make history by becoming the fourth country to successfully complete soft landing on the moon, ISRO took to social media to post a cartoon in which the orbiter wishes the lander good luck for the landing.

"It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," the lunar orbiter says as it releases lander Vikram, which replies, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."

 

"We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter," ISRO adds to this imagined conversation.

Here is the cartoon: 

Lander was successfully separated from the orbiter at 1:15 pm on Monday. It has already performed two manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday.

The lander is expected to touch down near the South Pole of the moon in the early hours of Saturday morning. The achievement will propel the nation into an elite club that counts China, the United States and Russia as the only other members.

...
Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Delhi


