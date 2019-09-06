Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 IndiGo forces flyers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo forces flyers to sit in stranded plane

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 1:45 am IST
IndiGo’s operations at the city airport were hit hard with the carrier canceling many flights on Wednesday following incessant rains in the city.
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.
 Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.

Mumbai: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the alleged incident of budget carrier IndiGo forcing the passengers of its Jaipur-bound flight to sit in the stranded aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night, official source said.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.

 

“My IndiGo flight was scheduled to take off for Jaipur at 7.55 pm Wednesday night. It took off at 6 am today and landed in Jaipur at 8 am. I boarded the flight around midnight but all passengers remained seated in the aircraft till departure this morning,” a passenger said.

“There was no dinner. Passengers came onto the tarmac and created a ruckus. Someone even called the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” he added.
“We will conduct inquiry,” a top official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday when asked about the alleged incident.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.

IndiGo’s operations at the city airport were hit hard with the carrier canceling many flights on Wednesday following incessant rains in the city. Of around 20 flights that were cancelled, most were of IndiGo.

...
Tags: dgca, indigo, mumbai airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The gang also assaulted Kanaka Raj before fleeing with his valuables.

Chennai: Seven-member gang held for waylaying

As KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DAs KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DC)

Jose Tom Pulikkunnel no KCM candidate

Camels of the nomadic tribe confiscated by Hampi police

For Hampi cops, nomadic tribe no performers, camels confiscated

Pearle Maaney's Facebook group members distribute cattle feed at Kurumani village in Wayanad. (DC)

Kerala: VJ’s FB group distributes cattlefeed to flood victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: SC, ST funds misused, say Dalits

Most of the money has been diverted or misused. In the last five financial years since 2014, a total of Rs 56,979 crore were allotted to the SC SDF and Rs 36,658 crore released of which Rs 33,361 crore were spent on activities. It is the same scenario with the ST Special Fund. (Photo: PTI)

Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar dies in Mumbai

Writer Kiran Nagarkar at Hyderabad Lit Fest in a file photo. (Photo: DC)

‘Anticipatory bail given as exception’

P Chidambaram.

Hyderabad: Water board earned Rs 17 crore from tankers

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Vanasthalipuram: Hospitals push for blood transfusion

Patients are being treated for viral fever at a private clinic at Kalapathar in Faluknuma. (P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham