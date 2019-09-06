IndiGo forces flyers to sit in stranded plane

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday.

Mumbai: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the alleged incident of budget carrier IndiGo forcing the passengers of its Jaipur-bound flight to sit in the stranded aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night, official source said.

“My IndiGo flight was scheduled to take off for Jaipur at 7.55 pm Wednesday night. It took off at 6 am today and landed in Jaipur at 8 am. I boarded the flight around midnight but all passengers remained seated in the aircraft till departure this morning,” a passenger said.

“There was no dinner. Passengers came onto the tarmac and created a ruckus. Someone even called the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” he added.

“We will conduct inquiry,” a top official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday when asked about the alleged incident.

IndiGo’s operations at the city airport were hit hard with the carrier canceling many flights on Wednesday following incessant rains in the city. Of around 20 flights that were cancelled, most were of IndiGo.