Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Special requests P Chidambaram made before going to Tihar jail; read

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 9:05 am IST
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, requested the CBI to give him special facilities since he is a protectee under Z-level security.
Sandeep Goyal, director-general of prisons, said "A jail is a jail. We only follow the court's orders. No one lodged in jail is special." (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday declared 14-day confinement to the former finance minister, P Chidambaram in Delhi's Tihar jail for INX media case.  His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, requested the CBI to give him special facilities since he is a protectee under Z-level security. 

These facilities will include a separate cell, a cot, a western-style toilet, and medicines.  However, apart from these facilities, he will be treated like any other inmate. 

 

Sandeep Goyal, director-general of prisons, said "A jail is a jail. We only follow the court's orders. No one lodged in jail is special,"  news agency IANS reported. 

Chidambaram is lodged in the same cell where his son Karti was also kept for 12 days.  He was lodged in Jail No. 7 which houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases, news agency PTI reported. 

His breakfast will be served in the morning from 7 AM - 8 AM whereas dinner will be served from 7 PM - 8 PM but it is kept aside for those who arrive late owing to court procedures. The menu will be roti, dal, sabji and rice.

The officials also said that he can water from a reverse osmosis plant or packaged drinking water. He will also haver access to the prison's library and also watch tv like a normal inmate. 

Chidambaram, who was also the Home Minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on September 5 in the INX Media corruption case. 

The veteran Congress leader was brought to Asia’s largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security. It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

...
Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, karti chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


