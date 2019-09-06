Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 Goa govt releases qu ...
Goa govt releases quoted late Manohar Parrikar as CM in Teachers Day statement

Published Sep 6, 2019
Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer.
In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister. (Photo: File)
Panaji: In a faux pas, the Goa government on Thursday released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current Chief Minister.

A probe has been ordered in the matter. The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.

 

"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished to teach a class on 56th Teachers Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country. Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers Day.

The message was circulated to the media. Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer. "We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said.

Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, hereafter a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.

