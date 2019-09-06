Digvijay Singh’s man may emerge dark horse as PCC chief

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Jitu Patwari, considered loyalist of veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh, may be a dark horse for the post of MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

Even as factionalism in Congress here over taking rein of the party in MP has come to fore with senior party leaders Mr Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia throwing their hat into the ring, Mr Patwari has been quietly ‘lobbying’ in Delhi for the last few days to get the coveted party post, sources in the know of things disclosed to this newspaper on Thursday.

However, officially, Mr Patwari was camping in Delhi to expedite clearance of several proposals relating to his department in the Union government.

Significantly, Mr Patwari who had earlier backed Mr Scindia for the post, later made a U-turn by staking claim for the office of PCC chief.

The minister was also said to be enjoying confidence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, Mr Gandhi was seen pillion-riding with Mr Patwari in a motorcycle when the latter was trying to sneak into Mandsaur in MP defying prohibitory orders imposed in the aftermath of the killing of six farmers in police firing in 2018.

Interestingly, Mr Singh has, a couple of days ago, also offered an alternative choice saying that a young leader should be given the rein of the party in the state.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has held the party post and offered to relinquish the party charge to focus on governance. He was said to be backing his protege and state home minister Bala Bachhan for the job.

Mr Scindia, who has been sulking ever since he lost the race for the post of chief minister to Mr Nath after Congress came to power in MP after a gap of 15 years in December last year, has been eyeing for the party post to retain his influence in MP as well as the party.

His supporters have also been mounting pressure on the party leadership to appoint him Pradesh Congress Committee chief.