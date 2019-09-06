Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2019 5 killed in Mumbai r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 killed in Mumbai rain, 1,300 people evacuated

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
A 24-year-old man, Mohmannad Shakeeb Shaikh, fell into a creek near Bharat Nagar, Bandra (east).
Vehicles stuck in a traffic congestion on Sion-Panvel highway due to rains, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)
 Vehicles stuck in a traffic congestion on Sion-Panvel highway due to rains, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Mumbai: At least five people, including two Brihan-mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and a senior citizen, lost their lives due to heavy waterlogging the city experienced on Wednesday.

Two BMC workers, Vijendra Bagde (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), who were deployed in a waterlogged area in Goregaon, died while on duty, the disaster management unit (DMU) said.

 

They were rushed to Jogeshwari’s Trauma Care Hospital and Kapadia Hospital respectively but were declared brought dead. As per preliminary information, Parmar died due to heart attack, while the floods washed Bagde away.

A 24-year-old man, Mohmannad Shakeeb Shaikh, fell into a creek near Bharat Nagar, Bandra (east). He was rescued by the police but was declared brought dead, the DMU said.

In Hindmata, the body of a 60-year-old was found floating in floodwater. The deceased was taken to KEM Hospital in Parel.

In another incident, four children entered the Mithi river to swim at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

However, they were washed away. While the police managed to rescue three, the fire brigade and a Navy team stopped the search operation for the fourth child on Thursday evening.

Thousands of people were left stranded on railway stations due to the heavy downpour on Wednesday as all the three local lines — Western, Central and Harbour — were shut.

While the Western Railway started restoring its services Wednesday night, the Central Railway restored all its services on Thursday morning.

At least 1,300 people in Kranti Nagar in Kurla were evacuated while  2,300 people who were stranded due to rains took shelter in eight municipal schools across Mumbai.

...
Tags: bmc, heavy waterlogging
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The gang also assaulted Kanaka Raj before fleeing with his valuables.

Chennai: Seven-member gang held for waylaying

As KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DAs KCM working chairman P.J. Joseph, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were discussing a point on one side of the stage at the UDF convention in Pala on Thursday, Jose K. Mani, MP, was seen whispering in the ear of candidate Jose Tom. (DC)

Jose Tom Pulikkunnel no KCM candidate

Camels of the nomadic tribe confiscated by Hampi police

For Hampi cops, nomadic tribe no performers, camels confiscated

Pearle Maaney's Facebook group members distribute cattle feed at Kurumani village in Wayanad. (DC)

Kerala: VJ’s FB group distributes cattlefeed to flood victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar dies in Mumbai

Writer Kiran Nagarkar at Hyderabad Lit Fest in a file photo. (Photo: DC)

‘Anticipatory bail given as exception’

P Chidambaram.

Andhra Bank merger proposal unites leaders, people in Andhra Pradesh

Students congratulate veteran leader Bandaru Dattatreya for being appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh at a programme to pay tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishna near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Water board earned Rs 17 crore from tankers

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Vanasthalipuram: Hospitals push for blood transfusion

Patients are being treated for viral fever at a private clinic at Kalapathar in Faluknuma. (P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham