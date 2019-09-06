5 killed in Mumbai rain, 1,300 people evacuated

Vehicles stuck in a traffic congestion on Sion-Panvel highway due to rains, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Mumbai: At least five people, including two Brihan-mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and a senior citizen, lost their lives due to heavy waterlogging the city experienced on Wednesday.

Two BMC workers, Vijendra Bagde (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), who were deployed in a waterlogged area in Goregaon, died while on duty, the disaster management unit (DMU) said.

They were rushed to Jogeshwari’s Trauma Care Hospital and Kapadia Hospital respectively but were declared brought dead. As per preliminary information, Parmar died due to heart attack, while the floods washed Bagde away.

A 24-year-old man, Mohmannad Shakeeb Shaikh, fell into a creek near Bharat Nagar, Bandra (east). He was rescued by the police but was declared brought dead, the DMU said.

In Hindmata, the body of a 60-year-old was found floating in floodwater. The deceased was taken to KEM Hospital in Parel.

In another incident, four children entered the Mithi river to swim at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

However, they were washed away. While the police managed to rescue three, the fire brigade and a Navy team stopped the search operation for the fourth child on Thursday evening.

Thousands of people were left stranded on railway stations due to the heavy downpour on Wednesday as all the three local lines — Western, Central and Harbour — were shut.

While the Western Railway started restoring its services Wednesday night, the Central Railway restored all its services on Thursday morning.

At least 1,300 people in Kranti Nagar in Kurla were evacuated while 2,300 people who were stranded due to rains took shelter in eight municipal schools across Mumbai.