Nation, Current Affairs

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 6, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Talking to this correspondent, two members of the community share how their lives have changed since the judgement.
The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: It’s been a year, this day, a historic judgement was passed in which LGBT Indians were given the same freedom, equality and dignity as others in the society.

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.

 

Talking to this correspondent, two members of the community share how their lives have changed since the judgement.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Ganesh (name changed), a gay man, said that there has been no change in their lifestyle but they are not scared legally.

Kushboo, the drag queen said that it didn't change much as he was already publicly performing. It just made it easier at the social level. The verdict legitimised the entire community, love and primarily privacy. Before the verdict, he was already open in public about his sexuality.

Speaking on the professional front, Ganesh said that there are no such changes as sexuality has nothing to do with their capabilities.

“Hosting queer shows has become easier now. After the order, I applied at two places confidently, people acknowledge my work and art. I started wearing nail polish confidently, being frank about my partner, going out to restaurants on dates. People have publicly started fairly accepting us,” Kushboo added.

Talking about the future, Ganesh said that it's a long battle ahead. “We need to change the mindset. The young generation needs to help as they are broad-minded,” he added.

Kushboo said that it's just a start, its the first step. There is a lot of work that is needed to be done like the community needs access to many laws like adoption, medical welfare and many more.

The community is fighting on two fronts; socially and legally. Though they have won the legal battle, there is a long road ahead to reach the social sanction.  Social awareness and discussion need to continue.

...
